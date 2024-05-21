Augmentum Fintech Launches Share Buyback Program

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC has initiated an irrevocable share repurchase program managed by Peel Hunt LLP, allowing the company to buy back up to 14.99% of its issued ordinary share capital as authorized by shareholders at the recent AGM. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury and the program will continue until the company’s next Annual Report for the year ending March 31, 2024, is published.

