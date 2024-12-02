News & Insights

Augmentum Fintech Chairman Buys 100,000 Shares

December 02, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

William Reeve, the Non-executive Chairman of Augmentum Fintech plc, purchased 100,000 ordinary shares at 98.8 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This move reflects confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially stirring interest among investors. Such transactions by company insiders often signal positive sentiment about the company’s future performance.

