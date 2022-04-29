Augmented reality exhibit in New York looks at impact of climate change

April 29 (Reuters) - 'Arcadia Earth' is an immersive environmental art exhibit in New York City that uses augmented reality to spread awareness about the impact of climate change, said the museum's founder, Valentino Vettori.

As visitors wander throughout the rooms filled with immersive installations, such as one made of 44,000 plastic bags - the amount used in New York state every minute before the plastic bag ban - they wear an AR headset that brings the installations to life, teaching environmental facts.

Vettori said the Manhattan exhibit is meant to be seen in a fun way.

"The intention is to inspire people to come and... to deliver a message," Vettori said. "I really think that this technique, it's super fun and will work for everybody."

The HoloLens tour at Arcadia Earth was developed with metaverse platform company Enklu and showcases ecosystems such as forests and the open ocean, and environmental issues such as single-use plastic waste and overfishing.

"I have kids and I feel the responsibility to do something for their future, said Vettori. "Today, if we don't do something, there will be a challenging future. And I want to make sure that I'm one of those people that will stand by the fact that we try everything we can."

Proceeds from tickets sold will go towards planting mangrove trees, which are better at storing climate-warming carbon than most other trees.

