Augmedix (AUGX) Price Target Increased by 7.60% to 7.82

The average one-year price target for Augmedix (OTC:AUGX) has been revised to 7.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 7.27 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.03% from the latest reported closing price of 5.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Augmedix. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 27.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUGX is 0.30%, a decrease of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 31,131K shares. The put/call ratio of AUGX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 15,630K shares representing 32.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samjo Capital holds 2,912K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 48.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 32.62% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,391K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 1,341K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 28.17% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 921K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 38.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 74.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

