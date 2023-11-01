Augmedix (AUGX) Price Target Increased by 7.55% to 7.27

The average one-year price target for Augmedix (OTC:AUGX) has been revised to 7.27 / share. This is an increase of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 6.76 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.17% from the latest reported closing price of 4.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Augmedix. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 36.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUGX is 0.34%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.51% to 29,241K shares. The put/call ratio of AUGX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 15,630K shares representing 38.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,380K shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 165.78% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,884K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,541K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 140.53% over the last quarter.

Samjo Capital holds 1,500K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing a decrease of 19.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 114.05% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 1,341K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 28.17% over the last quarter.

