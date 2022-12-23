Auditors question S.Africa's Eskom's ability to continue as a going concern

Recasts with auditor's warning details

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South African state power firm Eskom's auditors Deloitte & Touche LLP have raised a material uncertainty relating to the utility's ability to continue as a going concern, the company said on Friday while announcing its annual results.

The utility also forecast a net loss of 20.1 billion rand in the 2023 financial year.

($1 = 17.1026 rand)

