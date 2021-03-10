Auditors Have Doubts About IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Unfortunately for shareholders, when IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) reported results for the period to December 2020, its auditors, Daszkal Bolton LLP, expressed uncertainty about whether it can continue as a going concern. Thus we can say that, based on the results to that date, the company should raise capital or otherwise raise cash, without much delay.

Since the company probably needs cash fairly quickly, it may be in a position where it has to accept whatever terms it can get. So current risks on the balance sheet could have a big impact on how shareholders fare from here. The biggest concern we would have is the company's debt, since its lenders might force the company into administration if it cannot repay them.

How Much Debt Does IMAC Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 IMAC Holdings had US$4.49m of debt, an increase on US$3.61m, over one year. However, it also had US$2.62m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.86m.

How Strong Is IMAC Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:IMAC Debt to Equity History March 10th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that IMAC Holdings had liabilities of US$5.95m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.98m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.62m in cash and US$1.51m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.80m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since IMAC Holdings has a market capitalization of US$28.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IMAC Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year IMAC Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 15%, to US$13m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

While IMAC Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$6.9m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$6.4m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. We're too cautious to want to invest in a company after an auditor has expressed doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. That's because we find it more comfortable to invest in companies that always keep the balance sheet reasonably strong. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example IMAC Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

