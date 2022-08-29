Audit deal will leave traders with China dregs

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) -Beijing has conceded to U.S. demands which could theoretically let $1.5 trillion of New York equities skip delisting. However, a large swathe of Chinese companies will still leave New York, willingly or otherwise. The remaining constituents could be an uninspiring lot.

This squabble has been underway since 2007, but the issue gained wider investor attention in 2011 when multiple mainland companies were booted out over fraud. The most notable was Longtop Financial Technologies, underwritten by Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank and audited by Deloitte’s Chinese unit. Chinese security law blocked Deloitte China and other auditors from cooperating with investigations even as owners of U.S. stocks lost their shirts, with little recourse.

In 2020, U.S. legislators passed a law to evict any foreign firm whose auditor does not allow the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to double-check its books by 2024. The overwhelming majority of violators are Chinese. State-owned firms began to proactively exit this month while some private companies like Alibaba have already set up additional listings that could serve as a backup, or have gone private.

On Friday Beijing conceded, allowing full access to Chinese audit working papers, the right to take testimony inside China, and discretion to select companies to inspect. China did have some good reasons https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-usa-listings-breakingviews-idDEKBN28307Y to accommodate the PCAOB, but its bureaucracy, in which multiple agencies seek influence over offshore capital raisings, will struggle to deliver genuine cooperation. In addition to strategic concerns, they are highly worried about data, which bodes ill for the continued tenancy of fintech firms like Lufax, insurer Waterdrop and Kingsoft Cloud. Ride-sharer Didi Global has already delisted from New York.

The average Chinese company on U.S. bourses is down roughly three quarters from its IPO price, per Refinitiv data, and many are lightly traded. Some are yesterday’s theme stocks like Renren, once touted as China’s Facebook. Others, like the cluster of online tutoring providers, are victims of regulatory change that make their business models unviable. There is also a crowd of names most Americans have never heard of. Many have small free floats making them prone to abuse.

The profile of the average company Beijing is likely to leave on American boards will have no key technology, no strategic role to play, and minimal user data. Chinese investors won’t want for them.

