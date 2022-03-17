Audi's Hungary plant suffering supply chain issues due to Ukraine war

BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi's Hungarian factory, a mainstay of Hungary's exports, needs to adjust its manufacturing plans as war in neighbouring Ukraine is affecting its supply chain, Audi Hungaria Chairman Alfons Dintner told a media briefing.

Dintner said the factory in the western town of Gyor was already adjusting engine manufacturing shifts. He said the factory produced 1.6 million engines last year, including 250,000 electric drivetrains.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; editing by Jason Neely)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.