Audi's Hungary plant suffering supply chain issues due to Ukraine war

Contributors
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

German carmaker Audi's Hungarian factory, a mainstay of Hungary's exports, needs to adjust its manufacturing plans as war in neighbouring Ukraine is affecting its supply chain, Audi Hungaria Chairman Alfons Dintner told a media briefing.

BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi's Hungarian factory, a mainstay of Hungary's exports, needs to adjust its manufacturing plans as war in neighbouring Ukraine is affecting its supply chain, Audi Hungaria Chairman Alfons Dintner told a media briefing.

Dintner said the factory in the western town of Gyor was already adjusting engine manufacturing shifts. He said the factory produced 1.6 million engines last year, including 250,000 electric drivetrains.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; editing by Jason Neely)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters