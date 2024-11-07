News & Insights

AudioEye reports Q3 adjusted EPS 16c, consensus 0c

November 07, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $8.9M, consensus $8.91M. “Sequential revenues grew by an annualized growth rate of 21% while adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 600 basis points sequentially to 23%. In the quarter, we exceeded the ‘Rule of 40’ on an annualized growth rate for the first time in our history,” said CEO David Moradi. “We are raising our guidance for revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS, which implies ‘Rule of 47’ at the midpoint.”

