AudioEye price target raised to $37 from $28 at H.C. Wainwright

November 11, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on AudioEye (AEYE) to $37 from $28 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s revenue is accelerating into 2025 and its business model suggests meaningful leverage opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the shares “have more room as the financial profile continues to look more like leading SaaS companies that can trade at substantially higher revenue multiples.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

