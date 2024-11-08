News & Insights

Stocks
AEYE

AudioEye price target raised to $35 from $25 at Roth MKM

November 08, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM analyst Richard Baldry raised the firm’s price target on AudioEye (AEYE) to $35 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results again confirmed the firm’s accelerating growth thesis for AudioEye, the analyst tells investors in a research note. AudioEye remains early in its profitability development, but it has made rapid strides in improving adjusted EBITDA in recent quarters, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AEYE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.