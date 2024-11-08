AudioEye price target raised to $35 from $25 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Richard Baldry raised the firm’s price target on AudioEye (AEYE) to $35 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results again confirmed the firm’s accelerating growth thesis for AudioEye, the analyst tells investors in a research note. AudioEye remains early in its profitability development, but it has made rapid strides in improving adjusted EBITDA in recent quarters, the firm added.
