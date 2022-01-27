AudioEye, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AEYE) recent US$9.4m market cap decline means a loss of US$201k for insiders who bought this year

The recent price decline of 14% in AudioEye, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$393k worth of shares at an average price of US$10.84 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$192k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

AudioEye Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Anthony Coelho made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$256k worth of shares at a price of US$11.11 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.30. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 36.26k shares for US$393k. But they sold 15.52k shares for US$250k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by AudioEye insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:AEYE Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Insiders at AudioEye Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some AudioEye insider buying shares in the last three months. President Christopher Hundley bought US$21k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does AudioEye Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that AudioEye insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AudioEye Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think AudioEye insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AudioEye. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AudioEye.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

