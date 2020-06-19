Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) closed the most recent trading day at $9.90, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AEYE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.33 million, up 77.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.68 per share and revenue of $18.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +29.9% and +69.01%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AEYE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AEYE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

