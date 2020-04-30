Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) closed at $7.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 91.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AEYE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.71 million, up 86.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.53 per share and revenue of $17.45 million, which would represent changes of +45.36% and +61.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AEYE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AEYE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

