Audioeye Inc (AEYE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Audioeye Inc (AEYE) closed the most recent trading day at $7.50, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AEYE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.71 million, up 86.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.53 per share and revenue of $17.45 million, which would represent changes of +45.36% and +61.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AEYE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AEYE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.