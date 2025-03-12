AUDIOEYE Earnings Results: $AEYE Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUDIOEYE ($AEYE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $9,720,000, missing estimates of $9,920,112 by $-200,112.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AEYE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AUDIOEYE Insider Trading Activity

AUDIOEYE insiders have traded $AEYE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MORADI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,034,043 shares for an estimated $25,367,224 .

. CARR BETTIS (EXEC CHRMN/CHRMN OF THE BOARD) sold 225,000 shares for an estimated $5,400,000

JAMIL A. TAHIR sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $3,000,000

KELLY GEORGEVICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $303,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AUDIOEYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of AUDIOEYE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.