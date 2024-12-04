AudioEye announces offering of common stock for holders, no amount given

AudioEye (AEYE) announced the launch of an underwritten secondary offering of shares of its common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the proposed offering. The company will not sell any shares of its common stock in the proposed offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of the company’s stock in the offering. Needham & Company will act as sole book-runner, and Roth Capital Partners will act as lead manager for the offering.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AEYE:
- AudioEye price target raised to $37 from $28 at H.C. Wainwright
- AudioEye price target raised to $35 from $25 at Roth MKM
- AudioEye price target raised to $32.50 from $31 at B. Riley
- AudioEye Reports Record-Breaking Q3 2024 Results
- AudioEye sees 2024 adjusted EPS 54c-55c, consensus (13c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.