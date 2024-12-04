AudioEye announces offering of common stock for holders, no amount given

AudioEye (AEYE) announced the launch of an underwritten secondary offering of shares of its common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the proposed offering. The company will not sell any shares of its common stock in the proposed offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of the company’s stock in the offering. Needham & Company will act as sole book-runner, and Roth Capital Partners will act as lead manager for the offering.

