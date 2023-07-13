AudioEye (AEYE) Unveils Enterprise-Level Digital Accessibility

AudioEye AEYE introduced enhanced product features that simplify the process of providing accessible user experiences on websites and mobile applications for organizations.



Despite increased investments in digital customer experience initiatives by enterprises, efforts toward digital accessibility are still falling behind. Only a mere 3% of the world's top one million websites are accessible to individuals with disabilities, hindering their ability to perform essential online tasks like making purchases or scheduling appointments.



AudioEye has expressed its commitment to addressing the issue by investing in new solutions. These solutions aim to assist businesses in developing organizational maturity programs and utilizing artificial intelligence (AI)-based automation and human expertise. The goal is to deliver the highest level of accessibility across digital platforms.



AudioEye is committed to collaborating with enterprise customers and the disability community to ensure that the solutions built meet the needs of both stakeholders. By leveraging industry-leading capabilities, the company aims to shape accessible experiences of the present and future.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE’s second-quarter 2023 loss per share is pegged at 2 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 91.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.85 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.7%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 50.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Growing Digital Accessibility Market to Aid AEYE’s Top Line

AEYE has developed the industry's first Digital Accessibility Platform that automatically detects and resolves accessibility issues during user visits to web pages. The company is expanding its offerings with new capabilities and solutions, including the Enterprise Accessibility Maturity, Accessibility Health Advisor and AI-driven Automation and Expert Audits.



Per a Verified Market Research report, the digital accessibility software market, with a value of $484.70 million in 2020, is anticipated to reach $769.50 million by 2028, experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 5.99% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing adoption of digital accessibility across various businesses is expected to drive growth. Digital accessibility ensures that all users receive equal access to information, which contributes to its widespread acceptance.



Some of the key players of the growing digital accessibility market are Smith Micro Software SMSI, Aware AWRE and NetSol Technologies NTWK.



Smith Micro specializes in developing software solutions that streamline and improve the mobile experience. Its software offerings cater to leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs globally. SMSI focuses on simplifying mobile operations and enhancing user experiences through its innovative solutions.



Aware, being a leader in the growing digital accessibility market, offers a range of software products and solutions to government agencies and commercial entities worldwide. It serves clients in various countries, including the United States, Brazil and U.K.



NetSol Technologies specializes in the design, development, marketing and export of its own software products. It serves clients globally, offering innovative software solutions specific to the needs of these industries.

