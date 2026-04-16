AudioEye (AEYE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, AudioEye (AEYE) closed at $7.04, marking a +1% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 20.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 9.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.54 million, indicating a 8.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.88 per share and a revenue of $44.07 million, signifying shifts of +22.22% and +9.32%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. At present, AudioEye boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AudioEye currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.83, so one might conclude that AudioEye is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.