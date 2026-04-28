AudioEye (AEYE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, AudioEye (AEYE) closed at $7.15, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.49% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 25.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 12, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.17, reflecting a 13.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.54 million, showing a 8.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $44.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +22.22% and +9.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. AudioEye is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AudioEye currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.82.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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