AudioEye (AEYE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

AudioEye (AEYE) closed at $6.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.1% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 28.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.21, indicating a 16.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.48 million, showing a 7.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.7 per share and revenue of $40.3 million, indicating changes of +27.27% and +14.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AudioEye currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AudioEye's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.99 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, placing it within the bottom 47% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

