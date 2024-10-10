AudioEye (AEYE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

AudioEye (AEYE) closed at $22.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.33% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 9.62% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 600% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.9 million, indicating a 13.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $34.84 million, indicating changes of +327.27% and +11.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AudioEye. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AudioEye currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AudioEye's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 48.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.19.

It is also worth noting that AEYE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEYE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

