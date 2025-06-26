AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $11.84, demonstrating a -2.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.97%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.43% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.94 million, up 17.31% from the prior-year quarter.

AEYE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $41.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.09% and +17.91%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, AudioEye is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AudioEye is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.

Also, we should mention that AEYE has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.