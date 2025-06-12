AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

AudioEye (AEYE) closed the most recent trading day at $12.07, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 10.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 11.61%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 33.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.94 million, reflecting a 17.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $41.51 million, indicating changes of +29.09% and +17.91%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, AudioEye is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AudioEye is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.35. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.63 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that AEYE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.27.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

