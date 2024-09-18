Is Audioeye (AEYE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AudioEye (AEYE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AudioEye is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 45% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AEYE has returned about 283.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.3%. As we can see, AudioEye is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Airgain (AIRG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 99.7%.

Over the past three months, Airgain's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 139 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.5% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better in this area.

Airgain, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved +46.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AudioEye and Airgain. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.