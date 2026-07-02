AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Moves 2.68%: What You Should Know

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $6.51, demonstrating a +2.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AudioEye in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.22, marking a 46.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.71 million, indicating a 8.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $44.11 million, signifying shifts of +31.94% and +9.42%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AudioEye is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, AudioEye is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.52, which means AudioEye is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.