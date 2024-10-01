AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AudioEye (AEYE) standing at $22.83, reflecting a -0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 600% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.9 million, showing a 13.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $34.65 million, signifying shifts of +327.27% and +10.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AudioEye is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AudioEye is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.14. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.14 of its industry.

It's also important to note that AEYE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEYE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

