AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

AudioEye (AEYE) closed the most recent trading day at $19.49, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.46% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of AudioEye will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.12, marking a 700% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.47 million, indicating an 8.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $34.49 million, indicating changes of +281.82% and +10.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, AudioEye possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, AudioEye is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 46.9. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.99 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEYE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.