AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

AudioEye (AEYE) closed the latest trading day at $10.92, indicating a -0.18% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.51% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.71%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting an 87.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.7 million, up 20.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $41.64 million. These totals would mark changes of +27.27% and +18.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AudioEye presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, AudioEye is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.63. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.39.

We can additionally observe that AEYE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

