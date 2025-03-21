AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, AudioEye (AEYE) reached $11.39, with a -0.87% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 28.28% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 12.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of AudioEye will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying an 87.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.7 million, indicating a 20.05% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $41.64 million, which would represent changes of +27.27% and +18.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.33% downward. At present, AudioEye boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, AudioEye is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.92 for its industry.

We can also see that AEYE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.06 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.