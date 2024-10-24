AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw AudioEye (AEYE) ending at $22.99, denoting a -1.46% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 600% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.91 million, indicating a 13.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $35 million, representing changes of +327.27% and +11.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.45% upward. As of now, AudioEye holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, AudioEye is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.64. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.81 of its industry.

Meanwhile, AEYE's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

