AudioEye (AEYE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $13.48, demonstrating a -3.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 12.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.25 million, reflecting a 14.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.7 per share and revenue of $40.47 million. These totals would mark changes of +27.27% and +14.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AudioEye is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AudioEye is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.03, which means AudioEye is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

