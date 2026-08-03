AudioEye (AEYE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $5.91, demonstrating a +2.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.48% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.13%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.06% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 13, 2026. In that report, analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.71 million, up 8.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $44.11 million, indicating changes of +31.94% and +9.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AudioEye. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, AudioEye holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AudioEye has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.42, which means AudioEye is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.