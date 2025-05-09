AudioEye (AEYE) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, AudioEye (AEYE) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AEYE recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

AEYE has rallied 9.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests AEYE could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AEYE's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on AEYE for more gains in the near future.

