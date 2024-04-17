AudioEye (AEYE) Price Target Increased by 46.67% to 14.96

The average one-year price target for AudioEye (NasdaqCM:AEYE) has been revised to 14.96 / share. This is an increase of 46.67% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.37% from the latest reported closing price of 13.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in AudioEye. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEYE is 0.01%, a decrease of 77.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.49% to 856K shares. The put/call ratio of AEYE is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 212K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 114K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing a decrease of 359.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 77.78% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 70K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 51.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AudioEye Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring.

