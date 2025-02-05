AudioEye (AEYE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw AudioEye (AEYE) ending at $20.27, denoting a +1.35% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 28.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 63.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.73 million, up 23.67% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, AudioEye is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AudioEye is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.7, which means AudioEye is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that AEYE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

