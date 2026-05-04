AudioEye (AEYE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AudioEye (AEYE) closed at $7.83, marking a +2.49% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 15.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 18.71%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 12, 2026. In that report, analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.54 million, up 8.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.88 per share and a revenue of $44.05 million, demonstrating changes of +22.22% and +9.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.3% increase. Currently, AudioEye is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, AudioEye is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.38 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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