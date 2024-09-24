AudioEye (AEYE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AudioEye (AEYE) closed at $23.58, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.14, reflecting a 600% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.9 million, reflecting a 13.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

AEYE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $34.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +327.27% and +10.65%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AudioEye. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AudioEye is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, AudioEye is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.69. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.07.

It's also important to note that AEYE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

