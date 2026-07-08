AudioEye (AEYE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $7.22, demonstrating a -2.56% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 9.45% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.22%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 46.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.71 million, showing a 8.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $44.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +31.94% and +9.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, AudioEye is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.93.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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