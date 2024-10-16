AudioEye (AEYE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, AudioEye (AEYE) reached $25.57, with a +1.03% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 21.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of AudioEye will be of great interest to investors. On that day, AudioEye is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 600%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.9 million, reflecting a 13.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

AEYE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $34.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +327.27% and +11.24%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AudioEye is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AudioEye is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.87, which means AudioEye is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that AEYE has a PEG ratio of 2.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AEYE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

