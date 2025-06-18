AudioEye (AEYE) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $11.66, demonstrating a -4.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.02%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.94 million, indicating a 17.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $41.51 million, which would represent changes of +29.09% and +17.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, AudioEye boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AudioEye is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.07, which means AudioEye is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AEYE's PEG ratio is currently 0.69. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

