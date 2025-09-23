AudioEye (AEYE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $13.93, demonstrating a -1.62% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

The company's stock has climbed by 18.3% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.25 million, reflecting a 14.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.7 per share and revenue of $40.47 million, indicating changes of +27.27% and +14.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AudioEye is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AudioEye is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.23. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 32.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.