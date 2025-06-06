AudioEye (AEYE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw AudioEye (AEYE) ending at $12.67, denoting a +2.84% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.2%.

The the stock of company has risen by 3.36% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.94 million, indicating a 17.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $41.51 million, indicating changes of +29.09% and +17.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AudioEye has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.63 of its industry.

We can also see that AEYE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

