AudioEye (AEYE) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

AudioEye (AEYE) closed the latest trading day at $11.12, indicating a +1.74% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.06%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.36% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.7 million, indicating a 20.05% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.70 per share and a revenue of $41.64 million, demonstrating changes of +27.27% and +18.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.33% lower. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, AudioEye is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.57.

One should further note that AEYE currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

