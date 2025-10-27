AudioEye (AEYE) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

AudioEye (AEYE) closed the most recent trading day at $14.27, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.86%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of AudioEye will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. On that day, AudioEye is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.25 million, indicating a 14.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.7 per share and a revenue of $40.47 million, representing changes of +27.27% and +14.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AudioEye is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.18.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

