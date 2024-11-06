News & Insights

AudioCodes reports Q3 EPS 16c, consensus 23c

November 06, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $60.24M, consensus $61.19M. “I am pleased to report we have successfully executed against our strategic priorities this quarter, as we continue to make progress in our long-term goal of leading the voice services market for the UCaaS and CX markets. We continued our transformation to become a cloud software and services company with a higher proportion of recurring revenue vs. legacy perpetual revenues,” said Shabtai Adlersberg, president and CEO of AudioCodes (AUDC).

