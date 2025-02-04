News & Insights

AudioCodes Q4 Profit Rises; Expects Improved Top-line Growth In 2025 And Beyond

(RTTNews) - AudioCodes (AUDC), a provider of unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 rose to $6.78 million or $0.22 per share, from $3.66 million, or $0.12 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income for the quarter was $11.63 million or $0.37 per share, compared to $8.91 million or $0.28 per share last year. Analysts, on average, expected the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

But revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 declined to $61.55 million from $63.56 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Analysts expected revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter.

The company expects to see improved top-line growth in 2025 and beyond.

The company has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.3 million. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2025, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on February 20, 2025.

