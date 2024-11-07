News & Insights

Stocks
AUDC

AudioCodes price target lowered to $9 from $11 at Jefferies

November 07, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on AudioCodes (AUDC) to $9 from $11 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company posted misses on total revenue and EPS, but despite the soft quarter, management maintained the FY24 outlook for revenue and EBITDA, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AUDC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.