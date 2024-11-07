AudioCodes price target lowered to $9 from $11 at Jefferies

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on AudioCodes (AUDC) to $9 from $11 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company posted misses on total revenue and EPS, but despite the soft quarter, management maintained the FY24 outlook for revenue and EBITDA, the analyst noted.

