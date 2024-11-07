AudioCodes price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on AudioCodes (AUDC) to $9 from $10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says strength within Live Managed Services and Conversational AI opportunities are the highlight.
